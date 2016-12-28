Canton K9 Officers Tuko and Diesel get brand new body armor

CANTON, Ohio — Two K-9 officers with the Canton Police Department have received brand new body armor.

According to the department, Diesel and Tuko have both gotten bullet/stab protective vests.

The vests were purchased through a charitable donation from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s.

They are sponsored by the Police K9 Association of Canton and are embroidered with: “In memory of K9 Jethro EOW 1-10-2016.”

The 3-year-old German shepherd Jethro was shot three times during a January confrontation in Canton and died the next day.