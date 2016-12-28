× Browns QB Griffin still in concussion protocol, may miss last game

BEREA, Ohio— Browns starting quarterback Robert Griffin III remains in concussion protocol and could miss Sunday’s season finale in Pittsburgh.

Griffin was not on the practice field Wednesday as the Browns (1-14) prepared to face the Steelers.

He was injured in the fourth quarter in last week’s win over San Diego and replaced by rookie Cody Kessler, who finished off Cleveland’s first victory in 2016.

Griffin was sacked seven times.

Kessler, who made eight starts but sustained two concussions earlier this season, will start if Griffin can’t play.

Griffin passed for 164 yards and ran for 42 in his third straight start after missing 11 games with a broken shoulder.

The Browns have already switched quarterbacks six times this season because of injuries.

Griffin signed a two-year, $15 million free agent contract in March and the Browns wanted to use the final four games to decide whether he can be their future starter.

