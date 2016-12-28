× Actress Debbie Reynolds hospitalized after daughter Carrie Fisher’s death: TMZ

LOS ANGELES– Actress Debbie Reynolds suffered a medical emergency on Wednesday, just one day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher.

TMZ reports Reynolds was at her son’s house in Beverly Hills when she may have had a stroke. The 84-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Fisher, known for her role as Princess Leia in “Star Wars,” passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 60. She suffered a cardiac event on a flight from London four days earlier.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop,” Reynolds posted on her official Facebook account Tuesday afternoon.

Reynolds, whose career on stage and screen spans six decades, is a legendary collector of Hollywood memorabilia. She was briefly married to Eddie Fisher, and the couple had two children: Carrie and Todd.