× Actress Debbie Reynolds dead at 84

Iconic actress Debbie Reynolds, who starred in the 1952 classic “Singin’ in the Rain, has died just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away, TMZ reported Wednesday evening.

Reynolds, 84, was rushed to the hospital just after 1 p.m. Wednesday after reportedly suffering a stroke. The website said Reynolds and her son, Todd, had been making funeral plans for Carrie Fisher when it occurred.

“She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken,” Todd Fisher said from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where his mother was taken by ambulance earlier Wednesday.

He said the stress of his sister’s death “was too much” for Reynolds.

According to TMZ, just 15 minutes before her stroke, Reynolds reportedly told her son, “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie.”

Reynolds was not yet 20 when she won a starring role in the Gene Kelly musical “Singin’ in the Rain.” She was also known for her Oscar-nominated role in another musical, “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

Her messy divorce from singer Eddie Fisher, who left her for Elizabeth Taylor, made headlines in the late 1950s.

