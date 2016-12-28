× Accused Ashland serial killer pleads insanity

ASHLAND, Ohio– The man accused of killing at least four women in Ashland and Richland counties is claiming insanity.

Shawn Grate is charged with more than 20 counts, including murder, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse. His trial is scheduled to begin in November 2017.

Grate’s attorneys entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity in Ashland County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old was arrested after a woman called police from a house on Covert Court in Ashland on Sept. 13. The victim told officers Grate was holding her captive. Once they rescued her, they starts discovering bodies.

Prosecutors said Grate confessed to killing more women, but he hasn’t been charged in all of the cases.

