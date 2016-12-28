× 95-year-old woman beaten during Stark County burglary

BREWSTER, Ohio– Authorities in Stark County are investigating the attack of a 95-year-old woman.

Family members discovered the elderly victim on the basement floor of her home on Tuscarawas Avenue NW in Brewster Tuesday night. Brewster Police Chief Keith Creter said the family thought she fell and called for help.

During their investigating, police found several items were missing from the home and concluded the victim’s injuries were not from a fall.

The woman suffered injuries to her head and chest. She was taken to Aultman Hospital in Canton, then flown by medical helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. Creter said she has not regained consciousness.

The last time anyone saw the victim was about 5 p.m. Monday. Creter said they believe she was laying on the floor for 24 hours before her family found her.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is helping with the case.

The Brewster Police Department is asking the public for information. Anyone who noticed a suspicious person in the area should call the detective bureau at 330-767-3191 Ext. 4.