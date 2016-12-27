Woman, 5-year-old disappear while driving through Virginia on Christmas Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUTHER GLEN, Va. -- A search is still underway for a New Jersey woman and her five-year-old great-grandaughter who disappeared on Christmas Eve.

Barbara Briley, 71, and LaMyra Briley, 5, were driving from New Jersey to the town of Morven in Anson County, North Carolina. Barbara's relatives told WTVR that it's a route she's taken for nearly 35 years.

Barbara's family last spoke with her at around 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve after she stopped at a gas station in Ruther Glen, Virginia.

A clerk at the station tells WTVR that she spoke with Barbara, who needed help using a map on her phone. The clerk said Barbara was in the store for about a half hour while LaMyra was in the car.

Barbara's family said she should have arrived at her destination at around 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Calls to her phone went to voicemail.

The two were in a silver Toyota Rav 4 with New Jersey tag C80-ELS.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

