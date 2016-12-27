Weather Outlook: Lake-effect snow at week’s end

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Fairly quiet tonight with a couple of flakes flying. It’s cold with temps in the 20s.

We BROKE a record high temperature on Monday! 68° was the temperature before 8 p.m., breaking the old record of 64° which was set in 1875. It was the second warmest day after Christmas on record. Temperatures dropped 11 degrees in under 10 minutes as the front moved through. Big drops in temperature after 60s in winter is not unusual.

Clipper snow is likely early Thursday with light snow. Lake effect late Thursday and early Friday is a pretty good bet.

The colder trend will continue into the 2nd week of January.

**Visit the FOX 8 Weather page**

As of this past Friday, December averaged colder than normal, but with the brief warming heading into the last week of 2016, the December average may end up just inside the “normal” range of +/- 2°F:

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast. There are a couple of chances for snow as we round out 2016 and welcome 2017!