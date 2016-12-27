Weather Outlook: Cold temps return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front moves through, “correcting” our record-breaking temperatures to true December-level regime.

There will be some sun today, and temps will stay in the high 30s. The colder trend will continue into the first week of January.

As of this past Friday, December averaged colder than normal, but with the brief warming heading into the last week of 2016, the December average may end up just inside the “normal” range of +/- 2°F:

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast. There are a couple of chances for snow as we round out 2016 and welcome 2017!