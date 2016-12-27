Thieves used sledge hammer to take 7 rifles from North Royalton gun shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio- Federal agents and local police are trying to identify a group of suspects who broke into a North Royalton gun store early Tuesday morning.

Thieves got away with at least seven rifles from Accurate Arms and Armor on Bunker Road and investigators are concerned about what they plan to do with the guns.

As many as four suspects used a sledge hammer to smash their way into the store, grab whatever they could and made their getaway in a car that was parked in a strip mall.

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have placed high priority on tracking down the suspects.

"I mean, obviously, when firearms end up in the wrong hands, it's not for the right reasons. So it's always a concern of law enforcement officials when firearms are stolen out of a business," safety director Bruce Campbell said. "It's a pretty brazen break in. Right on the main street in our city."

Investigators said the crime has some telltale signs of a crime of desperation and that's an added reason for concern.

"With the drug epidemic going on around Ohio, a lot of crimes are committed for cash and drugs and money to support those habits," Campbell said.

