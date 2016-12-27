‘The force is dark today’: Former co-stars, fans pay tribute to Carrie Fisher after news of death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fans, friends and celebrities are mourning the loss of iconic "Star Wars" actress, Carrie Fisher, who passed away Tuesday.

Carrie, 60, died four days after suffering a cardiac event on a flight from London.

Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement to People.com on behalf of Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, Tuesday afternoon. It states:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Two former "Star Wars" co-stars, Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams, tweeted touching messages shortly after the announcement.

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

Many other tributes also immediately flooded social media after news of Fisher's death spread.

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 27, 2016

We've lost a true gem with Carrie Fisher's passing. Her humor, talent and brutal honesty were gifts to the world. Her voice will be missed. — Larry King (@kingsthings) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was a smart, bold, brilliant woman. So very sad. #rip — Sarah Millican (@SarahMillican75) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher "Ugh,will everybody stop all of this?"

Us "no, let us gush, you just have to take it" — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 27, 2016

R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 27, 2016

Hail Hail! A genius has vacated this realm-RIP Carrie Fisher. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 27, 2016

