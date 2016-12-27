‘The force is dark today’: Former co-stars, fans pay tribute to Carrie Fisher after news of death

Posted 2:07 pm, December 27, 2016, by , Updated at 02:49PM, December 27, 2016

Fans, friends and celebrities are mourning the loss of iconic "Star Wars" actress, Carrie Fisher, who passed away Tuesday.

Carrie, 60, died four days after suffering a cardiac event on a flight from London.

Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement to People.com on behalf of Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, Tuesday afternoon. It states:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning.  She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Two former "Star Wars" co-stars, Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams, tweeted touching messages shortly after the announcement.

Many other tributes also immediately flooded social media after news of Fisher's death spread.

Continuing coverage here. 

Related stories