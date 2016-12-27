Suspect in fake South Euclid kidnapping appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio-- The man accused of lying to police that his daughter had been kidnapped appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

Ethan Patterson, 23, of Lakewood, is charged with making false alarms and obstructing official business.

He pleaded not guilty and his bond was set at $10,000 for each charge. Prosecutors argued Patterson is a flight risk.

Police said Patterson called 911 on Friday, reporting his 6-year-old daughter was abducted from the Walmart in South Euclid. Authorities issued an Amber Alert, and even released pictures of a possible suspect and vehicle.

But South Euclid police said they discovered inconsistencies in Patterson's story and found the girl didn't exist. Prosecutors said he called in the fake kidnapping because he was with a group shoplifting at the Walmart and they left him behind, so he wanted revenge.

Prosecutors said Patterson caused panic, not only in the city, but statewide as people saw the Amber Alert during the holiday weekend.

He was on parole for robbery at the time of the incident.

