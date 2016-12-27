Suspect hits officer with car, leads Cleveland police on chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A Cleveland police officer was hit by a car during an incident on the city's west side Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a house on West 57th Street near Lorain Avenue to deal with some illegal squatters. While trying to escape, a suspect hit an officer with his car, police said. That's when the officer fired a shot.

The Cleveland Division of Police said no one was injured by the gunfire. The officer's condition is not known at this time.

Officers chased the suspect and at one point, a female jumped out of the car. She remains on the loose.

The pursuit ended on Euclid Avenue in Wickliffe, where the man took off on foot. He was soon taken into custody.