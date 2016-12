Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- Police are investigating after an early-morning break-in at a gun shop in North Royalton.

It happened at just before 4:30 a.m. at Accurate Arms and Armor on Bunker Road. The windows of the store were smashed.

Police early Tuesday morning were on the scene trying to determine what was taken. No suspects are in custody.

The investigation is still underway.