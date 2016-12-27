× More than 500 teens involved in Beachwood Place disturbance

BEACHWOOD, Ohio– More than 500 teens were involved in the disturbance that shut down Beachwood Place Monday night.

About a dozen Beachwood officers and more from nearby communities responded to the scene shortly before 7 p.m. The teens created havoc at the mall, but Cpt. Gary Haba said there were no large fights. He said there were no gunshots heard and no weapons seen.

One person was arrested for attempting to hit an officer.

Mall security and police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd. Haba said two people were treated for exposure to the spray. There were no other injuries.

Police learned an incident may occur from chatter on Twitter and Instagram. It appears it was “loosely organized on social media,” Beachwood police said.

Fights erupted at malls across the country, including in Aurora, Colorado; Memphis, Tennessee; Fayetteville, North Carolina; Elizabeth, New Jersey; and Fort Worth Texas. In several instances, witnesses reported hearing gunfire.

According to Haba, police will be monitoring activities at Beachwood Place. They ask the public the report any potential problems.

