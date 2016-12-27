Man passes teller demand note in Cleveland bank robbery

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is asking for the public’s help following a bank robbery Tuesday morning.

A man held up the PNC Bank on Broadway Avenue in Cleveland at about 11:50 a.m.

The FBI said the suspect handed the teller a note and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was seen.

The man was seen running down East 71st Street.

According to the FBI, he was wearing a black hat and black gloves. He was described as 5 foot 6 and 5 foot 8 with a medium build.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5000 or the Cleveland FBI at 216-522-1400.

Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest. That number is 216-252-7463. Calls can remain anonymous.