Fire captain on saving man’s life: ‘He can’t die today’

CLEVELAND -- The moment Ken Beyer saw the Cleveland Fire emblem on Capt. Deberra Schroeder’s shirt, he knew she was the woman who saved his son’s life.

“I spoke to her on the phone Monday night but this is the first time I saw her,” Beyer said Tuesday, as he stood next to Schroeder on the first floor of Cleveland’s Justice Center. “She is like an angel.”

For the past six years, Ken has said countless prayers and done everything he can to help his son, Michael, who like so many across the country, are struggling with a Heroin addiction.

He believes on Monday God answered his prayers.

“I got a voicemail, and my heart dropped until I actually talked to the captain and she told me my son was ok,” Beyer said.

Monday afternoon Michael, overdosed in the bathroom of a gas station on the city’s west side.

Capt. Schroeder, who was off duty, was inside the gas station buying gift cards.

“It was my son’s birthday,” Schroeder said. “All of a sudden I heard the words that someone was not breathing and they were asking if anyone knew CPR. So I ran to help.”

Michael had collapsed in the bathroom of the gas station on the city’s west side.

She began life saving procedures and EMS was called.

“For me, it was simple, he couldn’t die that day because it was my son’s birthday and I wasn’t going to let it happen,” Schroeder said. EMS arrived and gave Michael two doses of Narcan.

Schroeder says she goes to the store often, even though a few years ago she was a victim of an attempted carjacking at a nearby grocery store.

“I am so glad I was there Monday to help Michael,” Schroeder said.

Michael is recovering at the hospital and is hoping to enter a drug rehabilitation center soon.

“I am so blessed she was there,” Michael said. “I really want to work harder and stay clean. I want to be there for my son.”

Michael and his father say they will never forget Capt. Schoeder.

“She is like an angel to me,” Ken said.