Comedian Ricky Harris of ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ passes away

LOS ANGELES — Comedian and actor Ricky Harris, who had a recurring role in Chris Rock’s “Everybody Hates Chris” sitcom and voiced several characters that appeared in Hip Hop albums, has died. He was 54.

Harris’ manager, Cindy Ambers of Art/Work Entertainment, tells the Los Angeles Times Harris died Monday.

A cause was not immediately available, but Ambers says the comedian suffered a heart attack two years ago.

The son of a preacher, Harris grew up in Long Beach along with childhood friend and rapper Snoop Dogg. The two sang in their church choir.

Harris’ first movie role was in the 1993 drama “Poetic Justice,” starring Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur. He was also known for voicing characters that appear in Hip Hop albums, including several by Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg posted a video on Instagram about the death of Harris saying the actor was “my big brother, my homeboy” and a “Long Beach original.”

Harris is survived by his mother, his ex-wife and two daughters.

Other artists and comedians paid tribute to Harris on Twitter:

C u when I get there like we used to do in church on the east side tell Nate to hold my n… https://t.co/kTjQQJGIS2 pic.twitter.com/NiHKZp0FOX — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 27, 2016

RIP Ricky Harris. My friend, my first live comedy influence. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/8KqiWVsxDY — Billy D. Washington (@BillyWashington) December 27, 2016

Damn, we lost Ricky Harris. The world is a little less funny today. RIP homie. pic.twitter.com/5AalZndlx2 — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 27, 2016