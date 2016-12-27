× Carrie Fisher wrapped shooting of next ‘Star Wars’ installment before her death

LOS ANGELES– She made a name for herself by playing Princess Leia and the character will live on in the next “Star Wars” feature.

Actress Carrie Fisher passed away Tuesday morning in Los Angeles at the age of 60, her family said. She suffered from heart problems on a flight from London on Friday and was unable to recover.

Fisher resumed her role of Leia, now a general, in last year’s “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.”

According to TMZ, Fisher wrapped filming for “Star Wars: Episode VIII” earlier this year. An official for Lucasfilm told TMZ it is too early to tell how her death will affect future movies in the series.