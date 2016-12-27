× Browns to match $10K donation to Greater Cleveland Food Bank

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will match the $10,000 donation being made to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank from funds raised for the canceled perfect winless season parade, the team announced Tuesday evening.

That brings the total donation to $20,000 or 80,000 meals.

Fan Chris McNeil started the perfect season parade Facebook event as a joke. But after the team moved to 0-14 and McNeil met with Cleveland city officials, it looked as if it just might happen.

The event needed $1,999 to cover parade costs such as security and restrooms. That amount was quickly reached…and then some.

And then the Browns beat the Chargers on Christmas Eve, 20-17.

The parade has raised over $8,000 on its GoFundMe page. Donations were still coming in, even after the win. The Cleveland Pizza Company donated over $2,000 alone on Christmas Day.

Organizers have announced that all of the money raised will be donated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. The plan all along had been to donate any extra funds to the Food Bank.