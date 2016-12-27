’10 Days of Cheer’: Starbucks giving away free drinks for the rest of the year

Sometimes there’s nothing better than a free cup of coffee — and for the next several days, that’s what you can get at certain Starbucks locations.

Today is Day 4 of its “10 Days of Cheer” event.

So much cheer and it's only Day 4. Find 100 new stores serving free tall espresso beverages galore: https://t.co/BmVfnNhCSl 🎉 #FindCheer — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) December 27, 2016

It’s been giving away a free tall espresso drink to customers from 1 to 2 p.m. at 100 of its coffeehouses every day in what it’s calling “pop-up cheer parties.”

The store locations change every day and are posted on the Starbucks Cheer website.

Starbucks is also offering other “Cheer Cards,” which offer discounts on drinks and food at participating Starbucks stores.

The 10 days of Cheer event runs through Jan. 2.