Weather Outlook: Some sun Tuesday along with milder temps

We BROKE a record high temperature today! 65° was the temperature just before 6 o’clock this evening breaks the old record of 64° which was set in 1875.

A cold front will move in later tonight, bringing a line of showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder. The rain should be gone by mid to late-evening, then the temperatures will fall.

There will be some sun tomorrow and temps will stay in the high-30s. The cold trend will continue into the first week of January.

As of Friday, December is averaging colder than normal, but with the brief warming we see heading into the last week of 2016, the December average may end up just inside the “normal” range of +/- 2°F:

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast. There are a couple of chances for snow as we round out 2016 and welcome 2017.