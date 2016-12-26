Warmer and windy with rain moving in later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tracking showers and milder temperatures today. It will be very mild and blustery…Highs will be flirting with records. 60s in the forecast and winds could gust to nearly 30 mph.

As of Friday, December is averaging colder than normal, but with the brief warming we see heading into the last week of 2016, the December average may end up just inside the “normal” range of +/- 2°F:

Note that the first of three cold smacks arrived on December 8th. That’s the point at which this 22-day timelapse shows the ground going from no snow to snow:

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast. There are a couple of chances for snow as we round out 2016 and welcome 2017.