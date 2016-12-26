Suspects steal woman’s car at gunpoint from Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND– Detectives are asking for information after a woman’s car was stolen on Cleveland’s west side.

The crime happened at the 7-Eleven on Fulton Road near Denison Avenue on Dec. 2. The Cleveland Division of Police said the suspects were waiting for the victim when she came out of the store.

She opened her car door and that’s when a male suspect forced his way into the vehicle. According to police, he pointed a gun at the woman and took her wallet. The suspect drove off with her car as the victim ran away.

The suspects were driving a gray Toyota Rav 4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218 or JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us