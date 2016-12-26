SouthPark Mall opens early for after-Christmas shoppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio-- The day after Christmas is anticipated to be a lucrative one as thousands are expected to exchange, return and buy new merchandise.

SouthPark Mall in Strongsville opened an hour early at 9 a.m. in preparation of eager shoppers who tell Fox 8 they saved more money than expected.

"We've already saved over $100," said shopper Taylor Headrick.

Many stores promise blowout sales, making it difficult to determine what's actually a great deal. According to the Business Insider, purchasing electronics, video games, Christmas decor, clothing or exercise gear give you the best bang for your buck.

The NASDAQ has a similar list adding carpeting and flooring, linens and furniture.

While there is no shortage of deals, some shoppers say they're not ready to buy anything new.

"Window shopping basically, seeing if there's anything we may want to purchase," said shopper Phil Slifko.