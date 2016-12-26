AUBURN HILLS, MI - DECEMBER 26: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers tries to get around Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #5 of the Detroit Pistons during the first half at the Palace of Auburn Hills on December 26, 2016 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Pistons rout Cavaliers 106-90 while James rests
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Tobias Harris scored 21 points to help the Detroit Pistons snap a five-game losing streak by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-90 on Monday night while LeBron James sat out resting.
James missed his third game of the season, and Cleveland has lost all three. The Cavaliers had their five-game winning streak snapped on a night they never led.
Cleveland was playing its fifth game in seven days and coming off a thrilling win Sunday over Golden State. So James sat, and the Pistons took advantage.
Detroit scored the first eight points, led 50-44 at halftime and took control near the end of the third quarter. Harris and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 3-pointers early in the fourth, and the Pistons led 82-65.
Kevin Love had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Cleveland.