Man found dead with ‘multiple gunshot wounds’ in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon after an argument with several people, Akron police confirmed to Fox 8 News.

It happened at around 3 p.m. in the 1000 block of Ericsson Avenue.

Police said a 25-year-old man appears to have been shot multiple times after an argument with several men in a parking lot. The man was taken to Akron City Hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have no suspects at this time.

The victim’s name will be released after his family is notified.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

