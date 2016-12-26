Man charged in South Euclid kidnapping hoax

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — The man accused of faking the kidnapping of a girl in South Euclid has been charged in the hoax, South Euclid police tell Fox 8 News.

Ethan Patterson, 23, has been charged with a misdemeanor of obstructing official business and making false alarms.

Patterson, who called in the information to police, is believed to have made up the story. Police say a child was never involved.

An Amber Alert was issued on Friday for a 6-year-old girl believed to have been abducted from a Walmart parking lot. The man who reported it said two black males took her. He gave police specific details.

Patterson will appear in South Euclid Municipal Court at a later date.

**More on the story, here**

Stay with FOX 8 News and fox8.com for the latest.