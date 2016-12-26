LeBron James shares throwback picture after Christmas Day win

CLEVELAND– LeBron James sent some Christmas wishes with a special throwback photo on Sunday.

The Cavs power forward posted a photo on Instagram on Christmas Day of himself as a child. Little LeBron is posing in front of the Christmas tree with his toy basketball hoop.

“Soooo I guess I was kinda born to do this. The game chose me before I even had a chance to see if I wanted or not and I’m so so forever thankful!! I’ll give it all back to you in return,” James wrote.

Check out the TV sitting on top of the console TV in the background. We’re going to assume he was studying film from the very beginning.

The Cavaliers made a run in the final minutes of Sunday’s game to beat the Golden State Warriors in an NBA Finals rematch, 109-108. LeBron put up 31 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

