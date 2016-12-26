× Head coach Hue Jackson talks after Browns end losing streak

CLEVELAND– Browns head coach Hue Jackson answered from the media Monday morning following Cleveland’s win over San Diego.

The team’s 20-17 victory on Saturday was its first win since Dec. 13, 2015. While the Browns were able to avoid going winless this season, cornerback Joe Haden was sent to the locker room with a neck injury and quarterback Robert Griffin III suffered a concussion.

Jackson said if RGIII is cleared to play, he will get the start in the season finale in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

It is a good feeling for us walking into the building today, obviously, a very different from every other Monday this season. This is the way it is supposed to be. Really happy about our players and our coaching staff finally having an opportunity to experience victory. It took entirely too long for us to get one for our fans this year, but we were sure happy that it came,” Jackson said.

“As long as I have been in this league, you come to understand that you can never take winning for granted. The players on this team understand how hard it is to win in this league, and obviously, we hope to start and this might become the start of something really good for us. The hope is to carry some momentum from Saturday into the game this Sunday.”

Jackson and offensive lineman Joe Thomas were pretty passionate after the win. He said he, “Cried like a baby with him.”

“I was emotional for our players,” Jackson told reporters. “People saying we’re going to be 0-16.”

The head coach said he got a lot of feedback from other coaches and friends in the league. When he returned to the locker room, he had 89 messages on his phone.

