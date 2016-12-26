Goodbye to Scott Sabol’s beard after Browns finally win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- It's been 109 days since FOX 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol's chin saw the light of day.

Scott vowed to not shave his beard until the Cleveland Browns won a game (or the season ended.) It was a Christmas Eve miracle when a blocked field goal attempt gave the Browns their first win of the season.

Stylist Jonathon Worley from Christopher Amira Studio in Cleveland helped Scott say goodbye to his beard in stages Monday morning.

Phase One was a tribute to the 21st president of the United States, Chester Arthur, while Phase Two was a fu manchu.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More stories on Scott Sabol's beard here