Beloved local nurse hit and killed on Interstate 71

AVON, Ohio -- The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a local nurse.

Her body was found along Interstate 71 in Delaware County Thursday night. Troopers with OSHP who responded to 911 calls from drivers in the southbound lanes of I-71, discovered the body of 60-year-old Elizabeth "Beth" Kurish, of Lorain, on the side of the highway.

Investigators say it appears Kurish was hit by an unknown vehicle, but the driver did not stop at the scene, and so far, no witnesses have been identified. Troopers say Kurish's car was found at a nearby rest area.

Beth Kurish was a highly respected nurse at University Hospitals Medical Center in Avon, colleagues tell Fox 8 News. See their statement, below:

"The entire team at UH Elyria Medical Center sends our condolences to the family of Beth Kurish, RN, who worked with us or almost 30 years. She was a beloved colleague and a personal friend. Our team is deeply saddened by this tragic loss. Beth will be greatly missed by all of us."

