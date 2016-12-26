A Special Wish: Boy battling cancer gets a new bed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Santa, of course, has some helpers, and in Cleveland, one of those helpers is the "A Special Wish" foundation, which grants wishes to local children battling illnesses.

So, when volunteers helped deliver gifts to one Cleveland family last week, they noticed something missing from the home: beds.

What's worse, one of the children, 9-year-old Equilla Perkins, Jr., is battling a type of bone cancer.

Sleeping on his old air mattress meant many restless nights.

"It wasn't comfortable at all," he says, "it hurt real bad."

So "A Special Wish" contacted Basista Furniture in Parma, and together, they extended Christmas by a day ... at least at Equilla's house.

"I knew there was a nine year-old boy who had cancer, who didn't have a good bed to sleep on," says Tom Basista, the store's co-owner. "I said I'd be more than happy to donate to help out."

On Monday, Tom Basista and Jason Beudert, the co-founder of "A Special Wish" delivered not one, but three beds to Equilla's home, plus a bonus chair for Mom.

"We had guardian angels this year," says Ciana Greathouse, Equilla's mom.

And what did Jason think of what he and Tom had just done?

"This is what it means to be a Clevelander," he said.

Amen to that.