76-year-old woman killed in Stark County crash

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A two-car crash in Stark County took the life of an elderly woman on Christmas Day.

It happened at state Route 183 and Freed Street in Paris Township shortly before 8 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Ford Fusion was turning left when it was hit by a Buick Regal.

A passenger in the Fusion, Beverly Fry, 76, of Minerva, was injured in the collision. Troopers said she was taken to Aultman Hospital in Canton, where she died from her injuries.

All involved were wearing seatbelts and alcohol does not appear to be a factor, the patrol said.