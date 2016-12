Entertainers and fans around the world are mourning the loss of singer George Michael.

He passed away at the age of 53 in his home in England.

Many stars including Elton John are shocked at the singer’s passing. He posted on Instagram:

“I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans.”

Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6 — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016

2016 – loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9 — Duran Duran (@duranduran) December 25, 2016

I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016

Wow. RIP George Michael pic.twitter.com/sVgRYnfm6J — Randy Jackson (@YO_RANDYJACKSON) December 25, 2016

Is this year over yet? Too many people are passing away. Rest In Peace, George Michael. ☹️ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 25, 2016

Omg #GeorgeMichael noooo! No No No No No! We have lost too many beautiful souls this year. #rip you will be greatly missed. — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) December 25, 2016

So sad to hear @GeorgeMichael passed away today. Loved his music and his heart. #LastChristmas #RIP — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) December 25, 2016

You have given the #world an amazing gift! What a #talent! What a #loss! We will continue to love you! #RIP George Michael! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/plb7KjXOaP — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) December 26, 2016