Santa bring you a new smartphone for Christmas? Download the FOX 8 app!

Did you get everything you wanted for Christmas — maybe a new smartphone or tablet was under the tree?

While you’re adding all the apps to your new device, you’ll want to add the FOX 8 News and the FOX 8 Weather app to your list.

That way, you’ll always get the latest news around Northeast Ohio, the latest weather alerts, along with all the stories that you’ll want to share with family and friends.

HERE IS HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE APP:

There are a lot of new features to tell you about.

SIMPLE MENU:

All the app features are now located in a simple menu, so you can see FOX 8 News live streaming, along with our top stories; you can also change your push settings, check the weather, or find other stories with ease.

LATEST NEWS:

You’ll see the most updated stories front and center as soon as you open the app. You can now easily navigate to more content by swiping left and right inside the story.

MORE NEWS:

Under the dropdown menu, you’ll see an option for ‘More News;’ when you select that option, you will have access to categories such as ‘Closings,’ ‘Sports,’ ‘Morning Show,’ and much more.

PUSH SETTINGS:

If you already receive push notifications for breaking news, weather and sports, there’s another option for you: Now you can get notified about important stories on FOX 8 News. Just select ‘On-air Alerts.’