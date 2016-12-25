Singer George Michael has died at age 53

English singer George Michael has died. His publicist confirmed the news to the Associated Press.

According to the BBC, the singer, who rocketed to stardom with the group Wham! before embarking on a solo career, passed away peacefully at his home in England.

There were reportedly no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

George Michael’s publicist told BBC, “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

Many people including entertainers and fans were tweeting their thoughts and prayers after the singer’s passing. **See those tweets below**

Many fans are also leaving their thoughts and memories of the singer and his music on our FOX 8 News Facebook page.

Is this year over yet? Too many people are passing away. Rest In Peace, George Michael. ☹️ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 25, 2016

George Michael man. Faith is one of my favourite pop songs of all time. Sad times. — Ned Rooney (@flanders7704) December 25, 2016

Wow. 2016 continues to be a horrible year for the loss of extremely talented artists. RIP @GeorgeMichael #gonetoosoon — Ashley (@dirtydancer84) December 25, 2016

Horrendous news to end Christmas day on, RIP @GeorgeMichael. You were a true legend and will remain that way forever 💔😪 — Jessie Towl (@jessiepafc) December 25, 2016