Forecast: nice and quiet for Christmas night

CLEVELAND - Merry Christmas!

Uneventful tonight, so no worries if you are traveling home from Grandma’s house. Temperatures will be rising through the evening and night as a warm front moves in . We’ll be in the mid 40’s by midnight!

Tracking showers and milder temperatures the day after Christmas. It will be very mild and blustery…Highs will be flirting with 60° and winds could gust to nearly 30 mph.

As of Friday, December is averaging colder than normal, but with the brief warming we see heading into the Holiday weekend and beyond, the December average may end up just inside the “normal” range of +/- 2°F:

Note that the first of three cold smacks arrived on December 8th. That’s the point at which this 22-day timelapse shows the ground going from no snow to snow:

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast. There are a couple of chances for snow as we round out 2016 and welcome 2017.