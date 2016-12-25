December 25, 2016 Road Trip: Pine Tree Barn/Wooster
Pine Tree Barn
4374 Shreve Rd.
Wooster 44691
330-264-1014
www.pinetreebarn.com
Lemon Crumb Muffins:
Click here for the recipe!
City Square Steakhouse
148 S Market St.
Wooster 44691
330-262-2489
www.citysquaresteakhouse.com
Today’s Kitchen Store
116 S Market St.
Wooster 44691
330-601-1331
www.todayskitchenstore.com
Spoon Market / The Butcher @ Spoon Market
147 S Market St.
Wooster 44691
330-262-0880
www.spoon-market.com
Hartzler’s Dairy
5454 Cleveland Rd.
Wooster 44691
330-345-8190
www.hartzlerfamilydairy.com
JAFB Brewery
120 Beall Ave.
Wooster 44691
330-601-1827
www.jafbwooster.com
Everything Rubbermaid
115 S Market St.
Wooster 44691
330-264-7119
www.everythingrubbermaidstore.com
Poppy by PurseSnickety
114 E Liberty St.
Wooster 44691
330-345-4555
www.facebook.com/poppywooster