December 25, 2016 Road Trip: Amish Country Christmas

Posted 11:00 am, December 25, 2016, by

Tis’ the Season Christmas Shoppe
4363 State Route 39
Millersburg, Ohio 44654
888-893-3604
www.tistheseasonchristmas.com

Ashery Country Store
8922 SR 241
Fredericksburg, Ohio 44627
330-359-5615
www.asherycountrystore.com

Donna’s Premier Lodging
5523 Twp 358 (East Street)
Berlin, Ohio 44610
800-320-3338
www.donnasofberlin.com

Coblentz Chocolate Company
4917 State Route 515
Walnut Creek, Ohio 44687
330-893-2995
www.coblentzchocolates.com

Helping Hands Quilt Shop
4818 Ohio 39
Berlin, Ohio 44610
330-893-2233
www.helpinghandsquilts.com

Homestead Furniture
8233 SR 241
Mount Hope, Ohio 44660
866-674-4902
www.homesteadfurnitureonline.com

Boyd & Wurthmann Restaurant
4819 East Main Street
Berlin, Ohio 44610
330-893-3287
www.boydandwurthmann.com

Carlisle Inn Sugarcreek
1357 Old Route 39
Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681
330-852-2586
www.dhgroup.com

Berlin Village Gift Barn
4757 Ohio 39
Millersburg, Ohio 44654
330-893-2648
www.oldeberlinvillage.com

Miller’s Bakery
4280 TR 356
Millersburg, Ohio 44654
330-893-3002
www.ohiosamishcountry.com

The Farm at Walnut Creek
4147 CR 114
Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681
330-893-4200
www.thefarmatwalnutcreek.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s