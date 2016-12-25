Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher’s mom, tweets update on Fisher’s condition

LOS ANGELES, CA – Carrie Fisher’s mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, sent out an update on her daughter’s condition on Twitter Christmas Day.

Carrie is in stable condition.If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes. pic.twitter.com/isXJqqFEB6 — Debbie Reynolds (@DebbieReynolds1) December 25, 2016

Oscar winner Sally Field is the latest celebrity offering well wishes to Carrie Fisher.

Field tweeted Sunday that she was thinking of the “Star Wars” actress with all her “heart and soul.”

Merry Christmas or whatever you celebrate to everyone! Especially thinking of @carrieffisher with all my heart and soul. — Sally Field (@realmommagump) December 25, 2016

Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill of “Star Wars” fame are among many who have expressed hope that the 60-year-old Fisher recovers after suffering a medical emergency on a flight and being admitted Friday to a Los Angeles hospital.

Celebrities aboard the flight took to Twitter to express their concerns.

Comedian Brad Gage tweeted: “I sat in front of Carrie Fisher on our flight from London and she was just taken off the plane by EMTs.”

YouTube personality Anna Akana tweeted that the actress “stopped breathing” on the flight. Akana thanked the doctor and nurse who came to Fisher’s aid.

Harrison Ford sends his thoughts to Carrie Fisher: "I'm shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend" https://t.co/TCMAzVtZ0h pic.twitter.com/ZYwi6mFMmJ — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 24, 2016

Todd Fisher, the actress’ brother, said Friday night that his sister is receiving excellent care, but that he could not classify her condition. He has asked for prayers in recent statements.

Fisher was in London filming the latest season of Amazon’s “Catastrophe.” Just days ago, she tweeted a photo of herself and actress Sharon Horgan on set.

Born in Beverly Hills to entertainers Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, Carrie Fisher got her start in Hollywood in 1975 in the movie “Shampoo,” starring Warren Beatty.

Best known for her portrayal of Leia in the “Star Wars” movie franchise, Fisher went on to act in plays, television and blockbuster films and has written a number of best-selling books.

Fisher says in her new memoir, “The Princess Diarist,” that she and Harrison Ford had an affair on the set of the original “Star Wars,” which hit theaters in 1977. Ford, who was married at the time, has not confirmed or denied it.

Ford and Fisher reprised their roles last year in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Her work has earned Fisher two Emmy Award nominations.

Fisher has been a longtime advocate for mental health awareness, drawing from her own struggles with bipolar disorder.