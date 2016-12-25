Cleveland police receive Christmas treats thanks to some west side residents

CLEVELAND – Lots of Cleveland Police officers are enjoying something good to eat this holiday weekend even as they patrol and investigate crimes.

Citizen crime watch activists on the west side collected nearly $2,000, and they’ve delivered food for officers working out of the city’s First and Second District Headquarters.

And, the group also donated toys for officers to take in their cars in case they come across needy children or kids caught in traumatic situations.

Members of the group take part in crime watches, share alerts with each other, and provide tips on crimes for police year-round.