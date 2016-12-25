Christmas Day weather: quiet and mild

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Merry Christmas!

Today will be very quiet and mainly gray with some sun in the afternoon. Fairly mild for this time of the year.

Tracking showers and milder temperatures the day after Christmas. It will be very mild and blustery! Highs will be flirting with 60° and winds could gust to nearly 30 mph.

White Christmas? The only places where a trace of remnant snow may be seen on the ground (where it isn’t piled up high, like in parking lots) will be in the traditional snow belt that received over two feet in places only a week or two ago. Having said that, it appears that this Christmas will be snow-less (officially at Hopkins Airport).

But, what are the odds of seeing at least a trace of snow on the ground OR at least falling in the air?

As of Friday, December is averaging colder than normal, but with the brief warming we see heading into the Holiday weekend and beyond, the December average may end up just inside the “normal” range of +/- 2°F:

Note that the first of three cold smacks arrived on December 8th. That’s the point at which this 22-day timelapse shows the ground going from no snow to snow:

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast. There are a couple of chances for snow as we round out 2016 and welcome 2017.