No Grinch here: Cavs beat Warriors 109-108 in Christmas Day Finals rematch

Final score: Cavs 109 Warriors 108

CLEVELAND – It was the rematch everyone was waiting for: The Cleveland Cavaliers against The Golden State Warriors. A replay of the 2016 NBA Finals on Christmas Day in #TheLand.

It was an intense game, coming down to the last 11 seconds as the Cavs trailed by one, 107-108. Kyrie Irving came through with the drive to make it 109-108 with three seconds left.

And that was how it ended!

Going into the game, the Warriors were on a nine-game winning streak and league-best 27-4 mark into the meeting. The LeBron James-led Cavaliers topped the Eastern Conference with a 22-6 mark and four-game winning streak.

James’ former teammate Dwyane Wade needs just 23 point to also join that elite club. He’ll led the Bulls into their game with San Antonio this afternoon.

