Browns victory translates to no parade, but big win for Cleveland Food Bank

CLEVELAND – As the Cleveland Browns marched through the 2016 with loss after loss, some fans decided that it looked like the team could actually have a perfect season. A perfect, no-wins-at-all season. 0-16.

Fan Chris McNeil started the perfect season parade Facebook event as a joke. But after the team moved to 0-14 and McNeil met with Cleveland city officials, it looked as if it just might happen.

The event needed $1,999 to cover parade costs such as security and restrooms. That amount was quickly reached…and then some.

And then the Browns beat the Chargers on Christmas Eve, 20-17.

The parade has raised over $8,000 on its GoFundMe page. Donations were still coming in, even after the win. The Cleveland Pizza Company donated over $2,000 alone on Christmas Day.

So what to do?

Do some good!

Organizers have announced that all of the money raised will be donated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. The plan all along had been to donate any extra funds to the Food Bank. But now they’re going to get it all!

Now that’s a win-win outcome. Literally!

Go Browns! Go Cleveland!

