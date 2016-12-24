Yes, Cleveland, there is a Santa Claus!Browns BEAT Chargers for first win of season

CLEVELAND – As a Christmas present, it’s been dearly waited for here in Cleveland:

The Cleveland Browns won their first game of the 2016 NFL season on Christmas Eve, beating the San Diego Chargers by a score of 20-17.

There were some injuries for the Browns in the game. It was announced that quarterback Robert Griffin III suffered a concussion. He left in the second half and did not return to the game.

QB Robert Griffin III has a concussion.#SDvsCLE — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2016

Browns cornerback Joe Haden was taken to the locker room with a neck injury in the third quarter.

Haden appeared to get hurt while making a tackle on a running play against the San Diego Chargers. The two-time Pro Bowler is already playing with two groin injuries, which will require surgery once the season ends.

If they had lost, the Browns would have become only the second NFL team with an 0-15 record. Detroit went 0-16 in 2008.

Jamie Meder blocks the Chargers’ field goal attempt! #SDvsCLE https://t.co/2CwjOfksGx — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2016

Stay tuned for details on the game, in the meantime, enjoy it all, Cleveland!