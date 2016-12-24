Woman robs Kent bank with knife on Saturday

KENT, Ohio – Kent police are searching for the woman who robbed a bank in their city on Christmas Eve.

The police report that the suspect walked into the Fifth-Third Bank just before noon and told the teller to put money into a plastic shopping bag. She was holding a large knife throughout the robbery, and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. She was dressed in all black clothing and wearing sunglasses.

Kent police are continuing to investigate, and anyone with any information on a possible suspect is asked to call them at 330-673-7732.

