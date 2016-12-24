Watch: Coach Jackson’s emotional victory speech in Browns locker room

CLEVELAND – It’s been a big year for Cleveland sports fans with an NBA title and World Series berth. Now, they’re celebrating the Browns first win of the season.

Isaiah Crowell had two touchdown runs as Cleveland beat San Diego 20-17.

And as you might imagine, it was an emotion-packed Christmas Eve for the team…and especially for Coach Hue Jackson. Here’s his talk to the team…and their gift to him…in the locker room following the win.

Jackson also had this to say about the feeling in the locker room after the game:

“Tremendous. This is what it is about. It is about the winning feeling. I was just saying to someone the other day, we have not given out any game balls to anybody because we have not won a game. I do not remember ever doing that being in that situation. Today, everybody gets game balls. The whole organization gets game balls because they did a good job. It was a fight to the finish. That is the way it is when you have not won a game. You have to find a way to win one. It does not matter how you win it. Just win it. That is what it felt like.”

The win snapped Cleveland’s 17-game losing streak dating to last season and set off a wild celebration as the Browns stormed the field. The victory assured that Cleveland would not match the 2008 Lions record of 0-16.

San Diego’s Josh Lambo had a chance to force overtime, but he missed on a 45-yard field goal attempt as time expired. Earlier, Cleveland defensive tackle Jamie Meder blocked a potential tying field goal with 3:49 left.

The 5-10 Chargers lost their fourth straight.

