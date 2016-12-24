Last-minute shoppers hit the stores in northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNDHURST - Many last-minute shoppers found luck at the eleventh hour on Christmas Eve.

"I find a good sale at the last minute," said Sharon Foster-Geeter who just started shopping Friday.

If you were trying to avoid a huge crowd you were in luck. Legacy Village was immune to large crowds in the final hours before Christmas. A fact some shoppers were shocked to see.

"There's like no one here. I couldn't believe it it's crazy," said shopper Sage Stickley.

According to the National Retail Federation, or NRF, 12 percent of shoppers said they wouldn't buy their gifts until December 23. While some were racing against the clock to find the perfect gift, others were trying to keep up with family traditions.

"We're having a pajama sleepover like all the family together wears our pajamas," said Eric Mills. "Oh, that's what I got to get, another set of pajamas."

If you still have items to check of your list you are not alone. The NRF estimates many consumers will continue to shop the week after Christmas.