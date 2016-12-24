Finally! Browns win, Scott Sabol can shave his beard off

CLEVELAND – It’s official: Fox 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol can now shave his beard, because the Cleveland Browns beat the San Diego Chargers on Christmas Eve by a score of 20-17.

If you remember, Scott vowed not to shave his beard until the Browns won a game. After going 0-14 until Saturday, the beard was going strong. It gained a bunch of national attention and was even getting mail at Fox 8.

But that’s all over now and we can announce when and where the beard will say farewell:

Hair stylist Jonathon Worley will be shaving Scott’s beard on Fox 8 News in the Morn ing, Monday, December 26th. The shaving is tentatively scheduled to start at around 7:35 a.m.

The shaving will have to take place in stages (seriously, look at that thing!) and we’re told that Scott could go through a number of different transformations before he is actually clean-shaven.

Perhaps it is UFC champ Stipe Miocic who put it best after Saturday’s Browns win:

I think @ScottSabolFOX8 is the real winner today. — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocicufc) December 24, 2016

